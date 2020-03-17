This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, March 17, confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 187.

The DOH also reported that another coronavirus patient recovered from the disease. He is patient with identification PH25, a 31-year-old male from Negros Oriental. He was one of the two repatriates from the Diamond Princess cruise ship from Japan. He was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on March 9.

The total number of recoveries in the Philippines is now at 4.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com