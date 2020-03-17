MANILA, Philippines – Pasig City government employees will be receiving their full salaries despite reduced operations during the "enhanced community quarantine," Mayor Vico Sotto said on Tuesday, March 17.

Sotto issued Executive Order No. PCG-15, which identified "alternative work arrangements" for the different departments and branches of Pasig's local government.

Workers of non-essential units will be allowed to work from home. Others, such as the Office of the Mayor and the Public Information Office, will maintain a skeleton workforce.

Emergency response and essential service units will be in full operation, including the City Health Office, the Rescue Emergency Disaster Center, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Traffic and Parking Management Office.

But whatever their work arrangement, all of the city government's workers, including casual employees, will be paid their full salaries.

"'Wag kayong mag-alala, tuloy-tuloy kayong makakatanggap ng buong sweldo – kahit 'yung mga job order na 'no work, no pay.' Gagawan natin ng paraan. Basta, mag-ingat, at hangga't maaari sa bahay lang muna kayo," the mayor told Pasig's local government workers in a social media post.

(Do not worry, you will keep receiving your full salaries – even those on 'no work, no pay' job orders. We will make a way. Just take care, and stay home as much as possible.)

Frontline employees will receive hazard and overtime pay, as well as other benefits, Sotto added.

The entire island of Luzon, with its over 57 million people, are on lockdown to prevent the coronavirus from spreading further. Public transportation is frozen, and people are urged to stay home. (READ: GUIDELINES: Luzon 'enhanced community quarantine')

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has had 187 confirmed cases of infection, 12 deaths, and 4 recoveries.

Experts posit that the number of local cases may reach 26,000 by the end of March if the current spread of the virus is not contained.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 7,007 with 3,213 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 175,536. – Rappler.com