MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Ferdie Estrella of Baliuag, Bulacan confirmed Tuesday, March 17, that he tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Estrella said that he started experiencing fatigue and colds last week.

“Dahil katulad ito ng sintomas ng isang positibo sa COVID-19, minabuti kong sumanggani kaagad sa doktor, at ngayong araw ay lumabas na nga po ang resulta na ako ay kabilang sa may taglay ng nasabing virus,” Estrella said. (Because the symptoms I'm experiencing are same the same with a COVID-19 positive individual, I immediately consulted a doctor, and now the result came out that I am infected by the virus.)

Estrella urged the cooperation among residents of Baliuag to contain the spread of the virus. “Kaya sana po ay sumunod tayo, para sa ating sarili at sa ating pamilya,” he said. (I hope everyone will cooperate for ourselves and for our families.)

Estrella said that the Baliuag local government was now preparing to distribute alcohol and soap to the residents.

“Kasunod na po ang face mask at vitamins upang mapataas ang immune system,” he added. (We will also give face masks and vitamins to boost our immune system.)

He also asked for prayers for his recovery.

“I may not be physically present at the moment, but rest assured that you have a working government,” Estrella said.

On Monday, March 16, the Philippine government placed the entire island of Luzon on lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Health confirmed 187 coronavirus cases in the country. Of this number, 5 have recovered and 12 have died.

Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri tested positive for the coronavirus disease, the highest ranking government official to be afflicted of the dreaded ailment. – Rappler.com