DAGUPAN CITY – The Sangguniang Panlungsod here Tuesday, March 17, declared the city under the state of calamity as it faced the threat of the novel coronavirus.

The city council passed the declaration even as Dagupan and the whole of Pangasinan still had no confirmed case of the disease.

Councilor Joey Tamayo said the the lawmakers passed the resolution in light of the President Rodrigo Duterte's declaring the Philippines under State of Public Health Emergency, and his latest order, putting the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine until April 12.

“As a result of the enhanced community quarantine, many of our fellow Dagupeños will be severely affected. Which is why we need to send help to them,” said Tamayo.

The declaration of the state of calamity will allow the local government here to use the Quick Response Fund to aid displaced Dagupeños.

Tamayo said the council was also drafting a city ordinance imposing a quarantine over all the 31 barangays of Dagupan

Among the objectives of the quarantine is restricting the mobility of the public.

A curfew will be also implemented in the city.

As of 2 pm of March 17, the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office (PHO) has

recorded 16 patients under investigation (PUI), one of which

comes from Dagupan.

There are also 214 persons under monitoring (PUM) undergoing 14-day self-quarantine in the city. – Rappler.com