Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a Luzon-wide lockdown on March 16, local governments in the Visayas declared their own lockdowns or declared state of calamity, and imposed curfews.

On Tuesday night, March 17, Duterte placed the entire country under a state of calamity. The Visayas has 16 provinces, 39 cities, and 369 municipalities.

The following localities are under lockdown:

Antique - starting March 17 until March 31

Bohol - starting March 16 until March 20 (dry run)

Biliran - starting March 17 until March 31 (limited border closure)

Capiz - starting March 15, effective indefinitely

Cebu City - starting March 16 until April 14

Iloilo - starting March 15 to April 14

Negros Occidental - starting March 15 until April 14

Southern Leyte - starting March 17 until March 31

State of calamity

Check the lists below for areas under lockdown in Luzon and Mindanao:

– Rappler.com