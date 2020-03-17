Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a Luzon-wide lockdown on March 16, local governments in Mindanao declared their own lockdowns or declared state of calamity, and imposed curfews.

On Tuesday night, March 17, Duterte placed the entire country under a state of calamity. Mindanao has 27 provinces, 33 cities, and 422 municipalities.

The following localities are under lockdown:

Curfew

Davao del Sur - 8 pm to 5 am

South Cotabato - 7 pm to 5 am; Executive order signed on March 16

Tagum City, Davao del Norte - 9 pm to 5 am; Executive order signed March 15

Check the lists below for areas under lockdown in Luzon and Visayas:

– Rappler.com