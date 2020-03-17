Coronavirus Outbreak | MINDANAO: Provinces, cities, towns on lockdown
MANILA, Philippines – Following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a Luzon-wide lockdown on March 16, local governments in Mindanao declared their own lockdowns or declared state of calamity, and imposed curfews.
On Tuesday night, March 17, Duterte placed the entire country under a state of calamity. Mindanao has 27 provinces, 33 cities, and 422 municipalities.
The following localities are under lockdown:
- Bacolod City - starting March 15, effective indefinitely
- Davao de Oro - local government imposed a "partial lockdown"
- Davao City - Executive order signed on March 15
- Davao del Sur
- Iligan City - starting March 16, effective indefinitely
- Lanao del Sur - starting March 17 until April 14
- South Cotabato - Executive order signed on March 16
- Southern Leyte - starting March 17 until March 31
- Valencia City, Bukidnon - starting March 16 until March 29
- Zamboanga del Norte - starting March 17 until April 14
- Zamboanga Sibugay - starting March 17, effective indefinitely
Curfew
- Davao del Sur - 8 pm to 5 am
- South Cotabato - 7 pm to 5 am; Executive order signed on March 16
- Tagum City, Davao del Norte - 9 pm to 5 am; Executive order signed March 15
