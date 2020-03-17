CEBU CITY, Philippines – After some 400 passengers were stranded at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Tuesday morning, March 17, Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla said he is allowing point-to-point (P2P) buses to pick up commuters from the terminal and bring them to the province.

Remulla announced this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, after learning that the passengers were stuck at the PITX due to the national government's suspension of mass transportation.

The Cavite governor also said he met with economic zone locators and they agreed to allow the following:

motorcycle use of their employees to and from the zone as long as employees show their ID

chartered vehicles to transport their workers to and from the zone

Cavite has been under a state of calamity and community quarantine since Monday, March 16, due to the novel coronavirus.

President Rodrigo Duterte also placed the entire Luzon on lockdown starting Tuesday, and declared a state of calamity in the country.

Remulla urged residents to avoid non-essential travel in the meantime.

"There is enough food supply for the province. Please do not resort to hoarding and panic buying," the Cavite governor also said.

The Philippines has 187 cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday, with 14 deaths and 4 recoveries.

Globally, there are more than 175,000 cases, with over 7,000 deaths across 145 countries. – Rappler.com