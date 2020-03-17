DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Officials in President Rodrigo Duterte's home region have decided to go into full lockdown, preventing the entry of any individual from other areas starting Thursday, March 19.

In an advisory sent out from the Davao City government, the Regional Peace and Order Council and Regional Development Council of Davao Region (Region 11) – which is made up of the provinces of Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro – said it also created the Davao Region Covid-19 Task Force.

“(The) Davao Region Covid19 Task Force shall implement the suspension of Land, Sea and Domestic Air for 14 days, and maybe reduced to 7 days upon review of Infectious Disease Specialist Consultant. – Close all entry to Region XI at 00:01H Thursday, 19 March 2020,” the advisory read.

The Task Force, chaired by Mayor Sara Duterte, said those exiting the region will be allowed anytime.

“(B)ut (they) cannot come back beginning 00:01H Thursday, 19 March 2020 and for the next 14 days,” it added.

The lockdown is part of the implementation of a regionwide unified effort across local government units to contain the COVID-19 infection, it added.

COVID-19 is the sickness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Davao has 15 cases of person under investigation (PUI) for the novel coronavirus. One of the 2 COVID-19 patients from Mindanao who have died was from Davao de Oro.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4 recoveries. The Department of Health (DOH) says the total number of fatalities in the country was 14. – Rappler.com