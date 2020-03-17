MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, March 17, confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 14.

According to the DOH, PH126, a 76-year-old Filipino male, died Tuesday afternoon after experiencing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and severe pneumonia.

He was admitted to the Adventist Medical Center Manila on March 9. He was confirmed to be infected with the virus on March 15. He has type 2 diabetes and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Meanwhile, the other fatality, PH129, a 67-year-old Filipino male, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 15. He died on Tuesday, March 17, at the Lung Center of the Philippines after experiencing ARDS secondary to COVID-19, as well as community-acquired pneumonia.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4 recoveries.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Philippines as cases of COVID-19 in the country continue to rise. The entire Luzon, meanwhile, is under lockdown from March 17 to April 12. – Rappler.com