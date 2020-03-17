MANILA, Philippines – The office of Vice President Leni Robredo announced it will provide free shuttle service for health workers that will be operational starting Wednesday, March 18.

The announcement comes amid the shutdown of mass transportation in Luzon, which was placed under lockdown from Tuesday, March 17, until April 12 due to the novel coronavirus.

According to a post on Robredo's official Facebook account, starting Wednesday, there will be trips from the starting station at 6 am, 11 am, and 4 pm for all routes inside Metro Manila.

The free shuttle is only for health workers. To avail of the free ride, a valid ID from a hospital must be presented.

At the station, passengers will need to have their temperatures checked and their hands sanitized with alcohol. They also need to register in a logbook before riding. Social distancing measures will also be in place.

Below are the 6 routes that will pass several hospitals across the metro:

Route 1: RITM, Alabang to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Manila

RITM Alabang

Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Avenue)

LRT1 Taft Avenue Station

Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health

Lawton, LRT1 Central Station

LRT1 Carriedo Station

LRT1 Recto Station

LRT1 Tayuman Station

Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Route 2: Heritage Hotel, Pasay to Quezon Avenue MRT3, Quezon City

Heritage Hotel, EDSA extension (via Roxas Boulevard, via Quirino Avenue)

LRT1 Taft Avenue Station

Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health

Manila City Hall (via Quiapo)

UST Hospital

United Doctors Medical Center (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Avenue)

Philippine Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Avenue)

MRT3 Quezon Avenue

Route 3: SM MOA Globe corner EDSA, Pasay to Sta Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

SM MOA Globe corner EDSA

EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station

MRT3 Magallanes Station

MRT3 Guadalupe Station

MRT3 Shaw Station

Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station (via Aurora Boulevard, via C5 extension)

Quirino Memorial Medical Center (via C5, Marcos Highway)

LRT2 Santolan Station

Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

Route 4: EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue, Pasay to LRT1 Monumento Station, Caloocan

EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue

EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station

MRT3 Magallanes Station

MRT3 Guadalupe Station

MRT3 Shaw Station

Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines (via Quezon Memorial Circle)

Veterans Memorial Medical Center (via EDSA)

LRT1 Monumento Station

Route 5: SM Fairview, Quezon City to Lawton/LRT1 Central Station

SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Avenue, via Quezon Memorial Circle)

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines (via Agham Road, via Quezon Avenue)

Philippine Orthopedic Center

United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda, via España Boulevard)

UST Hospital

Lawton, LRT1 Central Station

Route 6: LRT1 Balintawak Station, Quezon City to Heritage Hotel, Pasay

LRT1 Balintawak Station

MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station

GMA

MRT3 Kamuning Station

MRT3 Cubao Station

MRT3 Santolan–Annapolis Station

MRT3 Ortigas Station

EDSA corner Kalayaan Avenue

MRT3 Ayala Station

MRT3 Magallanes Station

Heritage Hotel corner EDSA extension

As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 187 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 4 recoveries and 14 deaths.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 7,063, with 3,226 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 180,090, with more than 80,881 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 145 countries. – Rappler.com