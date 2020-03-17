LIST: Routes for Robredo's free shuttle service for health workers
MANILA, Philippines – The office of Vice President Leni Robredo announced it will provide free shuttle service for health workers that will be operational starting Wednesday, March 18.
The announcement comes amid the shutdown of mass transportation in Luzon, which was placed under lockdown from Tuesday, March 17, until April 12 due to the novel coronavirus.
According to a post on Robredo's official Facebook account, starting Wednesday, there will be trips from the starting station at 6 am, 11 am, and 4 pm for all routes inside Metro Manila.
The free shuttle is only for health workers. To avail of the free ride, a valid ID from a hospital must be presented.
At the station, passengers will need to have their temperatures checked and their hands sanitized with alcohol. They also need to register in a logbook before riding. Social distancing measures will also be in place.
Below are the 6 routes that will pass several hospitals across the metro:
Route 1: RITM, Alabang to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Manila
- RITM Alabang
- Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
- LRT1 Carriedo Station
- LRT1 Recto Station
- LRT1 Tayuman Station
- Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
Route 2: Heritage Hotel, Pasay to Quezon Avenue MRT3, Quezon City
- Heritage Hotel, EDSA extension (via Roxas Boulevard, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Manila City Hall (via Quiapo)
- UST Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Avenue)
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue
Route 3: SM MOA Globe corner EDSA, Pasay to Sta Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
- SM MOA Globe corner EDSA
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station (via Aurora Boulevard, via C5 extension)
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center (via C5, Marcos Highway)
- LRT2 Santolan Station
- Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
Route 4: EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue, Pasay to LRT1 Monumento Station, Caloocan
- EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center (via EDSA)
- LRT1 Monumento Station
Route 5: SM Fairview, Quezon City to Lawton/LRT1 Central Station
- SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Avenue, via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Agham Road, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda, via España Boulevard)
- UST Hospital
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
Route 6: LRT1 Balintawak Station, Quezon City to Heritage Hotel, Pasay
- LRT1 Balintawak Station
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station
- GMA
- MRT3 Kamuning Station
- MRT3 Cubao Station
- MRT3 Santolan–Annapolis Station
- MRT3 Ortigas Station
- EDSA corner Kalayaan Avenue
- MRT3 Ayala Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- Heritage Hotel corner EDSA extension
As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 187 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 4 recoveries and 14 deaths.
The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 7,063, with 3,226 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 180,090, with more than 80,881 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 145 countries. – Rappler.com