LISTAHAN: Mga ruta ng libreng sakay ni Robredo para sa mga health workers
MAYNILA, Pilipinas – Sisimulan ng tanggapan ni Bise Presidente Leni Robredo sa Miyerkoles, Marso 18, ang pagbibigay ng libreng sakay para health workers habang suspendido ang operasyon ng mga pampublikong sasakyan, matapos ideklara ng Malacañang lockdown sa buong isla ng Luzon dahil sa coronavirus outbreak.
Ayon sa post sa opisyal na Facebook account ni Robredo nitong Martes, Marso 17, may biyahe nang 6 ng umaga, 11 ng umaga, at 4 ng hapon mula sa simulang istasyon, para sa 6 na ruta.
Para makasakay, kailangan lang magpakita ng ID mula sa ospital upang matiyak na ang pasahero ay health workers.
Sa bawat istasyon, titingnan ang temperatura ng bawat pasahero at lalagyan ng alkohol ang kanilang mga kamay. Kailangan din nilang magrehistro sa logbook bago makasakay. Ipapatupad din ang "social distancing," na mayroong bakanteng upuan sa pagitan ng bawat pasahero.
Narito ang 6 na ruta na daraan sa iba't ibang ospital sa Metro Manila:
Route 1: RITM, Alabang, hanggang Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Manila
- RITM Alabang
- Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
- LRT1 Carriedo Station
- LRT1 Recto Station
- LRT1 Tayuman Station
- Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
Route 2: Heritage Hotel, Pasay, hanggang Quezon Avenue MRT3, Quezon City
- Heritage Hotel, EDSA extension (via Roxas Boulevard, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Manila City Hall (via Quiapo)
- UST Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Avenue)
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue
Route 3: SM MOA Globe kanto ng EDSA, Pasay, hanggang Sta Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
- SM MOA Globe kanto ng EDSA
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station (via Aurora Boulevard, via C5 extension)
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center (via C5, Marcos Highway)
- LRT2 Santolan Station
- Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
Route 4: EDSA kanto ng Macapagal Avenue, Pasay, hanggang LRT1 Monumento Station, Caloocan
- EDSA kanto ng Macapagal Avenue
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center (via EDSA)
- LRT1 Monumento Station
Route 5: SM Fairview, Quezon City, hanggang Lawton/LRT1 Central Station, Manila
- SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Avenue, via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Agham Road, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda, via España Boulevard)
- UST Hospital
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
Route 6: LRT1 Balintawak Station, Quezon City, hanggang Heritage Hotel, Pasay
- LRT1 Balintawak Station
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station
- GMA
- MRT3 Kamuning Station
- MRT3 Cubao Station
- MRT3 Santolan-Annapolis Station
- MRT3 Ortigas Station
- EDSA kanto ng Kalayaan Avenue
- MRT3 Ayala Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- Heritage Hotel kanto ng EDSA extension
– Rappler.com