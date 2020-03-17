ANGELES CITY, Philippines – The city government here imposed a 10-hour curfew to minors and tighened border closures causing kilometer-long traffic jams.

The stricter measures were part of the Luzon-wide lockdown ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. ordered the police and barangay chairs all over the city to strictly implement the 7 pm to 5 am citywide curfew to force young persons to stay home.

"Everyone seen to not follow will be sanctioned accordingly. We will not be lenient because this is a matter of public health concern," he said in a statement sent to the media here.

This city, which is classified as a highly urbanized locality, is politically independent from the province of Pampanga.

On Tuesday, March 17, Lazatin ordered the setting up of 24-hour checkpoints in all the entry and exit points of this city.

Policemen manning the checkpoints only allowed those who worked in companies and establishments in the city that were exempted in the Malacanang’s operation stoppage order.

Long queues of motorcycles and vehicles along the boundaries of Angeles City were seen Tuesday morning as many residents of adjacent cities and towns tried to get into the city.

At the boundary of Angeles City and Mabalacat City along MacArthur Highway, policemen prevented the entry of motorists coming from the north. Some netizens even posted photos and comments on social media, saying Mabalacat folk were no longer allowed to enter Angeles City.

The city government here also started the city-wide disinfection of daycare centers, health centers, churches, buildings, terminals and public utility vehicles (PUVs), and major thoroughfares.

– Rappler.com