MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on late Tuesday evening, March 17, confirmed that one of its senior officials tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“The lone confirmed case is a Director,” the DOH said in a statement.

The DOH also dispelled circulating reports that a member of its Executive Committee tested positive for the virus.

In an interview with DZMM, DOH Undersecretary Rosette Vergeire said that the confirmed case is a director of the DOH central office in the National Capital Region.

Meanwhile, the health department assures its employees that their “safety and health is top priority.”

“Offices have been disinfected and close contacts informed so that they can immediately undergo home quarantine and strict monitoring,” the DOH said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 4 have recovered and 14 have died.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Philippines as cases of COVID-19 in the country continue to rise.

The entire Luzon, meanwhile, is under lockdown from March 17 to April 12. – Rappler.com