MANILA, Philippines – A total of 193 patients have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of 11 am on Wednesday, March 18.

The Department of Health (DOH) made the announcement during the government’s “Laging Handa” press briefing aired on state-run PTV-4 on Wednesday.

This means 6 additional patients tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday, March 17, when DOH said 187 people caught the virus.

Still, 3 more patients have already recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7.

The DOH reported no new deaths on Wednesday morning, which means fatalities still stand at 14 as of 11 am.

As of posting, the health department is yet to release information about the 6 new cases, including their places of residence, their hospitals, and the timeline of their symptoms, confinement, and testing.

President Rodrigo Duterte already declared a state of calamity in the Philippines as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike.

Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon under lockdown from March 17 to April 12. Several provinces, cities, and municipalities in the Visayas and Mindanao have also declared localized lockdowns and placed their localities under a state of calamity. – Rappler.com