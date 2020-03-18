MANILA, Philippines – Only one person per household will be allowed to leave to purchase necessities during lockdown, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Wednesday, March 18.

"Only one person per household will be able to buy or access basic necessities," Nograles said during a Laging Handa press briefing. Nograles also stands as the spokesperson of the government's Inter-Agency Task Force on handling the coronavirus outbreak.

This does not mean that one person will be identified and fixed as the only one allowed to go out, but that only one person per household can leave for needs at a time, aside from members who are out for work. (READ: GUIDELINES: Luzon 'enhanced community quarantine')

Why does this matter? The announcement comes as the government heightens measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, which already threatens the entire Metro Manila and which warranted a lockdown over the island region of Luzon.

Limiting the persons outside maximizes the opportunity for social distancing – the act of keeping distance from other people to prevent the spread of diseases, including COVID-19, disease caused by the coronavirus.

How will it be enforced? Nograles said the new directive should be enforced by barangay captains.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier called on barangay officials to step up during the crisis, and warned them about eventually facing administrative complaints if they do not deliver for their constituents during the outbreak. – Rappler.com