MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City government has placed two barangays under "heightened community quarantine" as the number of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 29. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 16)

Quezon City officials led by Mayor Joy Belmonte announced the measures being undertaken by the city government to step up its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak in a news briefing on Wednesday, March 18,

The two barangays – Barangay Kalusugan and Barangay Tandang Sora each have 3 COVID-19 patients.

St Luke's Medical Center in Quezon City, where at least 17 coronavirus patients are being treated, is also in Barangay Kalusugan.

Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Chief Myke Marasigan said during the briefing that the city government has designated the homes of the COVID-19 patients in the barangays as "hot zones."

"Ibig sabihin ng hot zone, dito natin gagawin ang extreme enhanced quarantine doon po sa mismong bahay. Hindi natin papayagan na ang mga nakatira doon ay lumabas at may pumasok pang iba, so babantayan na natin 'yan 24/7," Marasigan said.

(By hot zone, we meant that he would impose the extreme enhanced quarantine on the house itself. We won't allow the people there to leave the house or others to enter, so that would be under guard 24/7.)

Marasigan said the 500-meter perimeter radius of the patients' homes would be designated as "warm zones." People living in the warm zones will need to pass through checkpoints to ask permission if they can go out and buy essentials.

Marasigan also announced road closures along portions of E. Rodriguez Avenue, and East Avenue, where hospitals are located, since COVID-19 cases are confined there as well. Checkpoints will be set up to screen if those who wish to enter and exit have valid reasons to do so.

Belmonte said the city government decided to carry out the measures after a meeting of city officials, officials of national govenrment agencies, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) that morning.

Belmonte earlier declared a state of calamity to allow the city's 142 barangays to access the Quick Response Fund. (READ: Quezon City boosts quarantine measures during coronavirus lockdown)

As of Wednesday, March 18, there were a total of 202 coronavirus cases in the country. President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under lockdown and declared a state of calamity in the Philippines – Rappler.com