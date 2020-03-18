MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte confirmed a total of 29 coronavirus cases in the city as of Wednesday, March 18, making up for 14% of the country's 202 cases. (READ: LIST: Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Philippines as of March 16)

Out of the 29 coronavirus patients, 3 of them have recovered and one died.

Belmonte said there were also 16 persons under investigation and 54 persons under monitoring.

The cases were spread across 22 barangays:

Project 6 - 1

San Antonio - 1

Del Monte - 1

Maharlika - 1

San Isidro Labrador - 1

Bagong Silangan - 1

Socorro - 1

E. Rodriguez - 1

Matandang Balara - 2

Ugong Norte - 1

White Plains - 1

Marilag - 1

South Triangle - 1

Paligsahan - 1

Valencia - 1

Bagong Lipunan ng Crame - 3

Kalusugan - 3

Doña Imelda - 1

Pasong Putik - 1

Bagbag - 1

Tandang Sora - 3

Pasong Tamo - 1

Barangays Tandang Sora and Kalusugan have been placed under heightened community quarantine, wherein the houses of coronavirus patients will be under total lockdown and a 500-meter perimeter radius around the houses will be under strict monitoring and surveillance.

Belmonte earlier declared a state of calamity in Quezon City to allow the city's 142 barangays to access the Quick Response Fund.

The localized response comes after President Rodrigo Duterte placed Luzon under lockdown and declared a state of calamity in the Philippines. – Rappler.com