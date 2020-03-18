LIST: Who are allowed out during Luzon lockdown?
MANILA, Philippines – Facing an increase in coronavirus cases, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the temporary lockdown of Luzon which will last from Tuesday, March 17, until April 12.
The measure strictly limits the movement of at least 57 million people across 8 regions after officials struggled to implement social distancing measures in Metro Manila.
In line with the pronouncement, land, air, and sea travel are restricted. According to government officials, Filipinos must stay home as the general rule. (READ: GUIDELINES: Luzon 'enhanced community quarantine')
The government's task force on coronavirus shared with media on Wednesday, March 18, detailed exemptions to the mandatory home quarantine.
Who are those authorized to leave their homes during the lockdown?
Medical Services
- All Department of Health officials, staff
- All health and service personnel stationed at local government health facilities
- All Philippine Red Cross vehicles bearing the Red Cross logo, staff with Red Cross IDs
- World Health Organization core staff from country and regional offices
- Doctors and their drivers
- Hospital staff, employees, janitorial services
- Other medical professionals and their employees
- Private caregivers
Funeral Services
- Employees
- Immediate family of the deceased
Emergency Responders
- Bureau of Fire Protection
- Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
- Department of Social Welfare and Development
- Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams
- Local government officials
Security Services
- Philippine National Police
- Armed Forces of the Philippines
- Philippine Coast Guard
- Bureau of Jail Management and Penology
- National Bureau of Investigation
- Office for Transportation Security
- Bureau of Customs
- Bureau of Immigration
- Philippine Ports Authority
- Metropolitan Manila Development Authority
- Other law enforcement agency personnel
- Company security officers, guards
- Barangay officials, tanods
Meanwhile employees of the following establishments will be allowed out:
- Banks (including armored vehicle crew)
- Money transfer services
- Groceries
- Convenience stores
- Public market vendors
- Pharmacies or drugstores
- Food chains and restaurants (staff and crew)
- Delivery personnel of cargo (two people, including the driver)
- Food and medical manufacturing establishments
Aside from this, employees of the following utilities are authorized to go out:
- Telecommunications (including key officials)
- Cable and internet service providers
- Water companies (including key officials)
- Water delivery and refilling stations
- Energy companies
- Power plant maintenance
- Petroleum tanker drivers
- Gasoline attendants
- Coal delivery drivers
- Sanitation
- Garbage collectors
Capital Markets (skeleton work force)
- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas
- Securities and Exchange Commission
- Philippine Stock Exchange
- Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation
- Philippine Securities Settlement Corporation
- Philippine Depository and Trust Corporation
Other authorized persons include:
- Private individual (one per household) accessing services and goods in establishments allowed to operate
- Drivers of outbound and inbound international passengers
- Government skeleton force
- Department of Labor and Employment skeleton staff for Tulong Hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program
- Senators, members of the House of Representatives with their chiefs of staff
- Government agencies' secretaries, undersecretaries, and assistant secretaries
- Government bureau directors
- Ombudsman, deputy ombudsman
- Justices from the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandiganbayan
- Governors
- Media, including the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and attached agencies (with required ID cards to be issued by the PCOO)
- Business process outsourcing, export-oriented businesses' personnel, and those facilitating work-from-home arrangements
- "Critical" transportation facilities' employees (Metro Rail Transit, Light Rail Transit, Philippine National Railways, airports, toll facilities)
Take note before going out: Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said those who leave their homes must bring and present the following documents at checkpoints:
- Identification card
- Proof of residence
- Certification of employment or delivery receipt for those transporting goods
- If applicable, authorizations and certifications issued by authorized government offices
- For travelers and their drivers: proof of travel itinerary within 24 hours from leaving their residence or accommodation
As of Wednesday, the Philippines counted 202 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 17 deaths and 7 recoveries. – Rappler.com