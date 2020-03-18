MANILA, Philippines – Facing an increase in coronavirus cases, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the temporary lockdown of Luzon which will last from Tuesday, March 17, until April 12.

The measure strictly limits the movement of at least 57 million people across 8 regions after officials struggled to implement social distancing measures in Metro Manila.



In line with the pronouncement, land, air, and sea travel are restricted. According to government officials, Filipinos must stay home as the general rule. (READ: GUIDELINES: Luzon 'enhanced community quarantine')

The government's task force on coronavirus shared with media on Wednesday, March 18, detailed exemptions to the mandatory home quarantine.

Who are those authorized to leave their homes during the lockdown?

Medical Services

All Department of Health officials, staff

All health and service personnel stationed at local government health facilities

All Philippine Red Cross vehicles bearing the Red Cross logo, staff with Red Cross IDs

World Health Organization core staff from country and regional offices

Doctors and their drivers

Hospital staff, employees, janitorial services

Other medical professionals and their employees

Private caregivers

Funeral Services

Employees

Immediate family of the deceased

Emergency Responders

Bureau of Fire Protection

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

Department of Social Welfare and Development

Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams

Local government officials

Security Services

Philippine National Police

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Philippine Coast Guard

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology

National Bureau of Investigation

Office for Transportation Security

Bureau of Customs

Bureau of Immigration

Philippine Ports Authority

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

Other law enforcement agency personnel

Company security officers, guards

Barangay officials, tanods

Meanwhile employees of the following establishments will be allowed out:

Banks (including armored vehicle crew)

Money transfer services

Groceries

Convenience stores

Public market vendors

Pharmacies or drugstores

Food chains and restaurants (staff and crew)

Delivery personnel of cargo (two people, including the driver)

Food and medical manufacturing establishments

Aside from this, employees of the following utilities are authorized to go out:

Telecommunications (including key officials)

Cable and internet service providers

Water companies (including key officials)

Water delivery and refilling stations

Energy companies

Power plant maintenance

Petroleum tanker drivers

Gasoline attendants

Coal delivery drivers

Sanitation

Garbage collectors

Capital Markets (skeleton work force)

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Securities and Exchange Commission

Philippine Stock Exchange

Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation

Philippine Securities Settlement Corporation

Philippine Depository and Trust Corporation

Other authorized persons include:

Private individual (one per household) accessing services and goods in establishments allowed to operate

Drivers of outbound and inbound international passengers

Government skeleton force

Department of Labor and Employment skeleton staff for Tulong Hanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program

Senators, members of the House of Representatives with their chiefs of staff

Government agencies' secretaries, undersecretaries, and assistant secretaries

Government bureau directors

Ombudsman, deputy ombudsman

Justices from the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and Sandiganbayan

Governors



Media, including the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and attached agencies (with required ID cards to be issued by the PCOO)

Business process outsourcing, export-oriented businesses' personnel, and those facilitating work-from-home arrangements

"Critical" transportation facilities' employees (Metro Rail Transit, Light Rail Transit, Philippine National Railways, airports, toll facilities)

Take note before going out: Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said those who leave their homes must bring and present the following documents at checkpoints:

Identification card

Proof of residence

Certification of employment or delivery receipt for those transporting goods

If applicable, authorizations and certifications issued by authorized government offices

For travelers and their drivers: proof of travel itinerary within 24 hours from leaving their residence or accommodation



As of Wednesday, the Philippines counted 202 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 17 deaths and 7 recoveries. – Rappler.com