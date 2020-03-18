CEBU, Philippines – Mandaue City recorded its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday, March 18. It is also the first known case in the island province of Cebu.

"The good news is the patient is already recovering. He is about to be discharged," said Department of Health Region 7 Director Jaime Bernadas.

The 65-year-old patient was tested in a hospital in Mandaue City on March 11. The results only came back on Wednesday.

Bernadas said the patient did not travel abroad, but he visited Metro Manila and several cities in Mindanao.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has restricted movement in the province. "This [positive case] strengthens our resolve to insist on the strict implementation of our protocols," she said.

The patient is one of 15 new cases that the national government reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 202 cases. Seventeen died while 7 others have recovered. – Rappler.com