MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed the 6th case of the novel coronavirus in Cavite on Wednesday, March 18.

The 48-year-old male resident of Tanza town was among 15 new cases that brought the country's total to 202 cases.

"He is currently confined in a health facility in Cavite," Remulla said.

Five other cases were reported earlier in the province:

Resident of Imus who was a returning seaman in the country who passed through Narita Airport in Japan

Medical practitioner who was admitted to a health facility in Silang

25-year-old female resident of Dasmariñas who was admitted to a hospital in Taguig

64-year-old female resident of Imus who was also admitted to a hospital in Taguig

48-year-old resident of Bacoor who was admitted to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM)

Remulla earlier placed the province, which is adjacent to southern Metro Manila, under community quarantine and declared a state of calamity.

On Wednesday, Remulla also revealed that he had himself tested for coronavirus after a person he recently met with developed fever.

"In the spirit of transparency, I had myself swabbed and the samples sent to RITM for verification," Remulla said in his Facebook post.

"I am now considered a Person Under Monitoring and shall self-quaratine and work from home," he said. – Rappler.com