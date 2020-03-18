MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino woman in Greece tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making her the first Filipino to be infected in the European country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday, March 18.

The Filipino is exhibiting mild symptoms and is under home quarantine in Athens.

The DFA gave assurances that the Philippine embassy is closely coordinating with health authorities in Greece to ensure she is given "maximum care and support."

The Filipino has also been given the embassy's emergency number.

"The embassy likewise continues to monitor the situation of all Filipino nationals in Greece and stands ready to provide assistance as needed," the DFA said.

As of Wednesday, there were at least 387 coronavirus cases in Greece, with 5 deaths.

Since the outbreak began, at least 126 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. Below is the breakdown.

Of the 126 Filipinos, at least 83 have recovered – 77 from the cruise ship in Japan, 3 in Hong Kong, 2 in Singapore, and 1 in France.

In the Philippines, there are 202 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 14 deaths and 7 recoveries as of Wednesday night.

Worldwide, the death toll due to the disease has surpassed 7,800, while 194,000 have been infected across 150 countries. – Rappler.com