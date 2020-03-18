ALBAY, Philippines – The hard lockdown imposed in this province exempts nobody, not even residents.

Albay Governor Al Francis Bichara Wednesday, March 18, ordered a total border closure here, hoping to spare the province from a novel coronavirus infection.

As of Wednesday there was still no reported case of COVID-19 in Albay. COVID-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

With the borders sealed, not even Albayanons currently outside the province will be allowed to enter and return home. Also those in the province will be barred from leaving.

"Stay where you are even if you're outside Albay because you can no longer go home as we are closing all borders in the province to prevent the entry of coronavirus disease," Bichara said.

Bichara said all the mayors of Albay's 3 cities and 15 towns supported the border closure. – Rappler.com