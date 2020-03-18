ILOILO CITY, Philippines – A person under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus died in Iloilo City, Mayor Jerry Treñas confirmed in a press conference Wednesday, March 18.

The patient had been confined at a hospital in the city after showing symptoms of the infection. A PUI is someone who had exposure to the novel coronavirus and is showing symptoms.

As of this posting, there are at least 29 PUIs in Iloilo City.

The Ilolio City PUI is one of 3 who died this week without having confirmed their test results for COVID-19. The first was in Cebu City, while another died in Marawi City. (READ: Man probed for coronavirus in Marawi dies while awaiting test result)

Treñas had met with the managers of malls, supermarkets, and other local stakeholders earlier Wednesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of a "lockdown" in the next few days to slow down the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in this city.

Iloilo City Hall's plans of a 14-day lockdown would include a full shutdown of malls and other major establishments.

Establishments like supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacies and other services would remain open.

Treñas said that in this time of crisis, the priority is to ensure that Ilonggos' access to their necessities is not cut off entirely.

A number of hospitals in Iloilo City have also been implementing a "no visitor" policy. Those entering these hospitals are required to submit themselves for assessment to protect the welfare and health of the city's health care frontliners and patients.

The Department of Health reminded the public to constantly wash their hands, cover their mouth properly when coughing, and practice social distancing.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has a total of 202 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 7 recoveries and 17 deaths.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 7,873, with 3,237 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 194,000, with more than 80,894 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 150 countries. – Rappler.com