MANILA, Philippines – GMA News TV, the network’s free-to-air news and public affairs channel, will temporarily stop broadcasting starting Thursday, March 19, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines.

GMA News anchor Jessica Soho made the announcement during the Wednesday, March 18, edition of 24 Oras.

"Mahalagang anunsiyo po: Sa gitna ng enhanced community quarantine at ng state of calamity sa ating bansa, simula po bukas, hindi po muna sasahimpapawid ang GMA News TV o ang GNTV. Manatili pong nakatutok dito sa GMA para sa news updates," Soho said.

(An important announcement: Amid the enhanced community quarantine [in Luzon] and the state of calamity in the Philippines, starting tomorrow, GMA News TV or GNTV will temporarily stop broadcasting. Please continue tuning in to GMA for news updates.)

The short announcement did not mention whether or not GMA News TV employees would be paid while the channel is off air.

On Wednesday, CNN Philippines stopped broadcasting after a coronavirus case was confirmed in the building where the television channel is based, forcing it off the air while the offices are disinfected.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Luzon on lockdown until April 12 to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected at least 202 individuals in the Philippines as of Wednesday. The entire country is under a state of calamity.

The global death toll due to the coronavirus, meanwhile, has reached 7,873, with 3,237 of the fatalities in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 194,000, with more than 80,894 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to at least 150 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com