ALBAY, Philippines – Mayor Madelaine Alfelor of Iriga City in Camarines Sur asked fellow Iriganons to strictly follow the home quarantine rule after the city recorded 10 cases of persons under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus.

'Together with the frontliners, we're doing everything we can. That's why we are appealing to you to cooperate," she said.

One of the PUI cases from Barangay Perpetual Help has a heart condition and is in severe condition, said Alfelor in a press conference Wednesday night, March 18.

She said the PUI came from Cavite and did not undergo self-quarantine, despite reminders from the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team (BHERT). She added the PUI went out with a group for drinks instead.

“When you drink with a group, you tend to pass a glass around,” Alfelor said, pleading to her constituents to take seriously the risks from the coronavirus by staying at home and observing the quarantine rule.

“Alfelor added that there are 9 more PUIs in the city. Three PUI cases were recorded in Barangay San Juan, while one PUI case each has each been recorded in La Anunciacion, Santa Teresita, San Isidro, Salvacion, San Roque, and Santa Cruz Sur.

Alfelor later clarified on a Facebook post at 10pm that the PUI from Perpetual Help was sent back home for monitoring by BHERTS and city health doctors.

She corrected an earlier announcement saying the PUI was rushed to Bicol Medical Center.

"The person under investigation from Perpetual Help was checked by our doctors and quarantined the whole day at the city health office, (and) as protocol we have to coordinate with PESU and RESU (provincial/regional epidemiology surveillance unit) before the patient will be transferred to BMC. PESU arrived at around 5pm, conducted an investigation, then insinuated to bring the patient to BMC" but decided to send the PUI home for a self-quarantine instead , she wrote.

Alfelor also reminded Iriganons that PUIs and PUMs (persons under monitoring) may not necessarily the COVID-19 disease, unless confirmed by tests. The region's Department of Health Central Health office said that for testing to be facilitated, a report from the epidemiology surveillance unit must be submitted to them, if not from a hospital where the patient is admitted.

No coronavirus cases, patient recovery

Bicol remains free of the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health (DOH) as of Wednesday 5 pm. (READ: PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of March 18, 2020)

On a more positive note, patient PH26 is the country's recorded 6th recovery. The 34-year-old male, whose listed residence is in Camarines Sur, was one of the two repatriates from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10.

On March 18, Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital where the patient was admitted confirmed that the patient tested negative twice for COVID-19.