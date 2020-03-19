MANILA, Philippines – To aid students and their families, Commission on Higher Education Chairman Prospero de Vera III on Thursday, March 19, called on private universities to delay tuition payments until the Luzon lockdown ends on April 12.

De Vera made the appeal after receiving complaints from students who reported they were being made to pay tuition despite the government's order to observe mandatory home quarantine.

"Naglabas ako ng statement [na] kung pwede (I released a statement asking if it’s possible to have) no tuition collection for this month [and] staggered payment for succeeding months," De Vera said during a Laging Handa briefing.

Why this matters: During the monthlong lockdown for the entire Luzon, the government is restricting land, air, and sea travel to essential movement only. While over 57 million residents in the island region are made to stay home, payments for some services continue despite most being unable to work.

Individuals part of skeleton forces, emergency response, and medical services, as well as those going out to buy essential goods are among the few people authorized to leave their homes.

Stringent social distancing measures were enforced starting Tuesday, March 17, after President Rodrigo Duterte put Luzon on lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

How universities have responded: De Vera said several universities have heeded his call, including the University of Perpetual Help system, Immaculate Concepcion institutions, and Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Aside from these schools, De Vera said CMDI college informed him they would waive tuition for students who have difficulty paying because their parents are struggling to work.

The Philippine Association of Private Schools, Colleges, and Universities, as well as the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations, likewise assured De Vera they would ensure private schools would grant CHED's request.

As for state colleges and universities, they are already observing free tuition under the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. – Rappler.com