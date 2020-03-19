MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Thursday, March 19, that colleges and universities can adjust their academic calendars the way they see fit without going through the usual stringent rules.

"Hindi na po nila kailangan ng permission ng commission, ang nirerequire natin sa kanila ay i-inform ang commission in writing para alam namin kung paano sila tutulungan (They don't need to get the commission's permission, what we require is that they inform the commission in writing so we know how we can help),"CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera said during the government's daily briefer on Thursday morning.

In the earlier CHED Advisory No. 3, the commission allowed both public and private Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to "exercise flexibility in determining the extent of adjustments that will be made in their approved academic calendar," as physical classes are now suspended because of the lockdown in Luzon prompted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. (READ: LIST: Who are allowed out during Luzon lockdown?)

"Winaive na po ng commission 'yan, ayaw po natin na 'yung mga regulasyon ng pamahalaan ay makakapagpahirap sa mga eskwelahan (The commission is waiving the requirements because we don't want government regulations to make life difficult for schools)," De Vera said.

De Vera said universities can extend their semesters as needed, and adjust requirements.

Several universities have opted to hold online classes to continue the semester.

De Vera said, however, that he has received complaints from students who are unable to attend to online classes or comply with requirements made online because of poor internet connection.

"HEIs must exercise leniency and help the students during these difficult times. CHED is monitoring the situation and will take the necessary corrective actions if HEIs do not act accordingly," said De Vera.

Classes in all levels in public and private schools are suspended during the Luzon-wide lockdown, and would resume on April 15. – Rappler.com