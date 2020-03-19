DAVAO CITY – Three persons under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus died in Davao Region, according to a report issued by the Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, March 19.

The 3 unidentified victims were among 54 persons isolated at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City and the Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City.

Their samples were sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Manila but they died without having confirmed their test results.

The region has one confirmed coronavirus case. The 21-year-old female from Davao De Oro travelled to United Kingdom and Doha in Qatar.

The patient, known as PH130, is recovering well since isolation on March 9, according to the DOH.

The region recorded a total of 88 PUIs since the outbreak of the disease. Out of this total, 31 were discharged after getting negative results.

The region also recorded 3,589 persons under monitoring (PUM) as of Thursday.

The entire region has sealed its borders. – Rappler.com