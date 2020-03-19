MANILA, Philippines – Senate President Vicente Sotto III is pushing for a special session to approve a supplemental budget, including a food subsidy fund for disadvantaged households, during the one-month total lockdown in Luzon.

The Senate president told reporters on Thursday, March 19, that Malacañang has yet to call for a special session. Sotto's proposal is on top of the P3.1-billion supplemental budget request of the Department of Health (DOH).

"I suggest for Congress to pass a food subsidy budget in order to provide for the daily wage earners who lost their income," Sotto said in a statement, adding that he had already discussed his proposal with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and an unnamed high-level economist.

Sotto said that while P500 per day per family is the ideal subsidy, he proposed at least P300 per day per family, which would amount to a total of P27 billion for Metro Manila's 3 million poor families. He added that the rate may also vary for regions outside Metro Manila.

"Assuming there are 3 million poorest of the poor in [the National Capital Region], with each family consisting of 5 members, that will be 15 million NCR residents who will be assured that their families will not go hungry while the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) is in place," Sotto said.

While the Senate president agreed that social distancing and working from home is necessary during the lockdown, he said the government should make an exception for a special session.

"Lawmakers should bite the bitter pill in an emergency situation such as this. We need to get on our feet and make sure that our people, especially the poorest of the poor, do not worry about going hungry at a time when they should be focusing their attention on staying healthy," Sotto said, adding that Congress can still hold a special session with a skeleton work force.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, is pushing for a monthly subsidy for senior citizens.

Senator Bong Go said he also recommends the holding of a special session for the budget. Go chairs the Senate health committee.

Unlike the House of Representatives, the Senate finance panel did not pass a supplemental budget for the DOH before Congress went on break on March 14. The House committee on appropriations on March 10 already approved a P1.65-billion supplemental budget for DOH.

On Monday, March 16, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the lower chamber will explore ways of holding a special session given the pandemic.

"We're talking to the majority leader (Martin Romualdez) kung pwedeng i-amend ang rules na ang Speaker na lang at majority leader at minority leader ang nasa Congress, and then ang botohan ay electronic and through Facebook transmission or media na lang 'yung discussion," Cayetano said.

(We're talking to the majority leader if we can amend the rules so that the Speaker, the majority leader, and the minority leader would be the only ones in Congress, and then the voting would be done electronically and the discussions through Facebook transmission or media.)

"Kung kinakailangan ito o kinakailangan mag-sesyon, ready ang House of Representatives (If we need to hold a session, the House of Representatives is ready)," he added.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Philippines, as coronavirus cases continue to rise. As of Wednesday, March 18, there are 202 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, 17 of whom have died.

More than 209,000 people have been infected by the disease worldwide, with more than 8,700 deaths, reported Agence France-Presse. – with a report from Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com