This is a developing story. Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday, March 19, confirmed that the Philippines now has 217 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



In a statement sent to media, the DOH reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 as of 12 noon Thursday.



The health department also announced that one new patient has recovered from the disease. The patient is a 28-year-old Filipino male from Cavite. He has a travel history from Japan and was admitted to the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine on March 7. He was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 twice.

The total number of recoveries in the Philippines now stands at 8.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities in the country is 17.

