MANILA, Philippines – Netizens rallied behind Pasig City mayor Vico Sotto after administration officials and supporters blasted him for allowing tricycle drivers to operate while Luzon was on lockdown.

On Thursday, March 19, the Twitter hashtag #ProtectVico trended and has since garnered almost 33,000 tweets, mostly in support of Sotto who has led numerous “pro-people” initiatives in Pasig City.

A day after the start of the Luzon lockdown, Sotto urged national government to allow tricycles to continue operations, citing health workers and people in need of medical attention, for example, who have no cars and could not all be accommodated in the local government-provided shuttles. (READ: Vico Sotto urges nat'l gov't to allow tricycles during coronavirus lockdown)

On Wednesday, March 18, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles rejected Sotto’s appeal, saying that he could not see how social distancing can be practiced in a tricycle. (READ: Pasig to comply with ban on tricycles during coronavirus lockdown)

Interior undersecretary Jonathan Malaya also said on Thursday that Sotto should just be more creative in dealing with the transportation problem.

This did not sit well with netizens who pointed out that allowing tricycles on the streets was actually based on a risk assessment study conducted by the city’s local government.

We're using our vehicles but it's NOT enough. Our risk assessment shows that we cant ban tricycles at this point.



Health workers need to get to work. Some emergencies can only be reached by tryk.



For now, I am allowing tricycles to operate w/in Pasig. TORO will issue guidelines — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 17, 2020

Noli de Castro's analysis is too simplistic: "National government says bawal, therefore that's right." Vico Sotto is on the ground in Pasig. He knows what people need.



Kabayan has wrong priorities. It's not just about the letter of the rules. It's about saving people! — Kip Oebanda (@kipoebanda) March 18, 2020

Bakit tricycle ang gusto ni Mayor @VicoSotto??? Ito ay base sa kanilang risk assessment: pic.twitter.com/vI9WVgsgyS — Ted Pylon (@TedPylon) March 19, 2020

A tricycle vs. The transportation this govt provides..



Now the question is how can there be a social distance? #ProtectVico #Vico pic.twitter.com/lXcoyOUyS5 — Little Miss Cupcake (@anne_dyosa) March 19, 2020

Actress and comedian Ethel Booba, who has since gained a formidable online following from her comical way of criticizing the government, also chimed in on the conversation and pointed out an obvious way to address the supposed social distancing concern in tricycles.

Put plastic cover between side car and motorcycle. Make sure na may suot na mask ang pasahero at driver. Dapat one passenger allow lang sa side car at bawal ang pasahero sa likod ng driver. Pwede pa din naman ang social distancing sa tricycle. Charot! — Ethel Booba (@IamEthylGabison) March 19, 2020

Even pro-administration blogger and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy executive director Mocha Uson got involved and insinuated that Sotto was just being childish and needed to heed the national government’s commands – a comment which drew flak online. Uson clarified later, that what was posted on her blog was not her opinion and was posted by another admin of her page.

Netizens immediately defended the popular Pasig City mayor, with many posting memes from the film Four Sisters and a Wedding where Sotto’s mom Coney Reyes and Uson starred together.

Let’s remind Mocha Uson that this happened to her the last time she messed with Coney Reyes’ children. ’Wag si Mayor Vico Sotto. pic.twitter.com/WDkitPVN1T — aly | #MedikalHindiMilitar (@alypalad) March 19, 2020

DO NOT MESS WITH THE SALAZARS, MOCHA OR ELSE, HISTORY WILL REPEAT ITSELF. #ProtectVico pic.twitter.com/3XkUSmRXa9 — Maria Monica (@moniicahidalgo) March 19, 2020

Mocha Uson and DDS Crying for fake unity to silence criticisms amidst #Covid19



But look how they're attacking Vico Sotto and Leni Robredo for helping now.



The Hypocrisy and audacity #ProtectVico — Gising Pilipinas (@ItsMeAllan777) March 19, 2020

Mocha Uson and the trolls are attacking Vico Sotto because he is becoming the face of resistance against the government. #ProtectVico at all costs. — adventuristaph (@adventuristaph) March 19, 2020

In the presscon of Malakanyang last Monday,it was DU30 himself who called for LGUs (Mayor and brgy capts) to be in-charge & not wait for the nat'l govt. Pasig did creative solutions and now the DDS trolls are attacking Vico. Eh galing sa idol ninyo yang utos di ba? #ProtectVico — darth_ali (@darth_ali) March 19, 2020

Wait wait. Uson attacking Vico is simply a distraction. We don't need to #ProtectVico. Report Mocha Uson for false news, hate speech, and spam. Take her down from the source, demand accountability, make her resign. — Carlo Santos (@tayapski) March 19, 2020

Some netizens also pointed out that Sotto’s clear-headed and empathetic way of handling the coronavirus threat is supposed to be the standard for any political leader, but Filipinos have just grown accustomed to their leaders’ incompetence.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Pasig City government led various initiatives to help workers cope with the community Luzon lockdown such as the early release of salaries for local government employees and the setting up of mobile kitchens for frontline workers.

Sotto also put up “sanitation tents” in key public areas. The city government also procured 3 drones to be used for aerial spraying of disinfectants.

Netizens pointed out that Pasig City's example is something that local governments can replicate and enforce in their areas. They also discussed how local leaders are rising to the occassion, as the country grapples with impact of the coronavirus.

At the risk of having our objectivity questioned or being labelled as a stan account, we, the folks behind this account, are taking a stand and join the call to #ProtectVico.



May his style of leadership infect other government officials. — Editors of Manila 天安门广场 (@edsMNL) March 19, 2020

Grabe the bar is so low for politicians na people are calling Vico Sorto “pabebe” and “bibo” HE’S LITERALLY JUST DOING HIS JOB PEOPLE. Masyado lang tayong sanay sa corrupt and incompetent officials kaya mukhang over the top si Vico! #protectvico #vivico — JONES (@thispettypotato) March 19, 2020

The man is literally just doing his job. The bar has been so low for many, most politicians that seeing him do all these make him appear to go over the top. Could you all just be thankful and hope there would be more like him. #ProtectVico — Lalaine (@Eltee014) March 19, 2020

Notice that Mayor Vico is reaping good results despite the fact that every mayors are doing the same protocols? It's because everybody is doing their part and his community has earned his trust. That's what defines a true LEADER. #ProtectVico — HR Bon (@h47b37d) March 19, 2020

It's not just luck. The people of Pasig chose better governance. They voted for reform and decided to do away with traditional politics. Vico is a rare gem, but he wouldn't be where he is if not for Pasigueños making a choice. Remember, we get the leaders we deserve. #ProtectVico — Don Keveerus Hapal (@donkevinhapal) March 19, 2020

One netizen also pointed out that aside from Sotto, other mayors have been acting sensibly for their constituents in this time of crisis.

