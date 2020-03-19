MANILA, Philippines – With mass transportation suspended in Luzon, government agencies arranged free shuttles for health workers and overseas Filipino workers.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 16, imposed a total lockdown in the entire island of Luzon, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On the morning of the Luzon-wide lockdown, some health workers, frontliners, and OFWs were either left stranded or forced to walk because of the absence of public transportation.

Malacañang ordered agencies to provide free shuttles to transport health workers and OFWs on Wednesday, March 18. See the list below:

Health workers

Department of Transportation

The Department of Transportation first launched 3 routes on Wednesday. On Thursday, March 19, these increased to 9 routes plying Metro Manila for health workers going to and from the hospital.

According to DOTr, the buses will have trips from the first station at 5 am, 1 pm, 5 pm, and 9 pm. The bus service will comply with the Department of Health protocols such as temperature checks, social distancing, and regular disinfecting of vehicles.

More than 70 buses from various government agencies and private bus companies will be used for free. These are marked with a blue tarpaulins that read, "DOTr free bus ride for health workers."

Items marked with asterisk (*) are transfer points to other routes. See the routes below.

Route 1: Malanday to United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)

Malanday*

Valenzuela City General Hospital

Monumento, Manila Central University*

Tondo General Hospital

Metropolitan Medical Center

San Lazaro Hospital

Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

University of Santo Tomas Hospital

Chinese General Hospital

United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*

Route 2: Valenzuela Gateway Complex to United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)

Valenzuela Gateway Complex*

Quezon City General Hospital

Balintawak

Philippine Orthopedic Center

United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*

Route 3: Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital to MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station

Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Caloocan)*

SM Fairview*

Diliman Doctors Hospital

Veterans Memorial Medical Center

Lung Center of the Philippines

National Kidney and Transplant Institute

Philippine Heart Center

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Children’s Hospital

MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station/Centris Mall*

Route 4: SM City Masinag to The Medical City Ortigas

SM City Masinag*

Marikina Valley Medical Center

Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal*

Quirino Memorial Medical Center

Araneta Center Bus Terminal

Robinsons Galleria*

The Medical City Ortigas

Route 5: Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare Center to Rizal Medical Center

Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare Center (Cainta)*

SM City East Ortigas

Pasig City General Hospital

The Medical City Ortigas

Robinsons Galleria*

VRP Medical Center

St. Luke’s Medical Center*

Rizal Medical Center

Route 6: MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station/Centris Mall to MRT3 Cubao Station

MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station*

Providence Hospital

Capitol Medical Center

United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*

UERM Memorial Medical Center

National Children’s Hospital

De Los Santos Medical Center

St. Luke's Medical Center – E. Rodriguez

MRT-3 Cubao Station*

Route 7: The Medical City Ortigas to Makati Medical Center

The Medical City – Ortigas*

Robinsons Galleria*

Cardinal Santos Medical Center

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Santa Ana Hospital

Makati Medical Center*

Route 8: RITM Alabang to St Luke's Medical Center

RITM Alabang*

Asian Hospital and Medical Center

Muntinlupa City Hospital

Alabang South Station Transport Terminal

SLEX Sucat Exit*

SLEX Bicutan Exit

Makati Medical Center*

St. Luke's Medical Center – BGC*

Route 9: Vista Mall, Daang Hari to United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)

Vista Mall, Daang Hari*

Perpetual Help Medical Center (Las Pinas)

Las Piñas General Hospital

Baclaran Market*

San Juan de Dios Educational Medical Center

Pasay City General Hospital

Adventist Medical Center

Makati Medical Center*

Philippine General Hospital

Manila Doctors Hospital

United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*

Office of the Vice President

The Office of the Vice President also launched free shuttle services for health workers.

To avail a free ride, a valid ID from a hospital must be presented. See the routes below.

Route 1: RITM, Alabang to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Manila

RITM Alabang

Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Avenue)

LRT1 Taft Avenue Station

Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health

Lawton, LRT1 Central Station

LRT1 Carriedo Station

LRT1 Recto Station

LRT1 Tayuman Station

Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Route 2: Heritage Hotel, Pasay to Quezon Avenue MRT3, Quezon City

Heritage Hotel, EDSA extension (via Roxas Boulevard, via Quirino Avenue)

LRT1 Taft Avenue Station

Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health

Manila City Hall (via Quiapo)

UST Hospital

United Doctors Medical Center (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Avenue)

Philippine Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Avenue)

MRT3 Quezon Avenue

Route 3: SM MOA Globe corner EDSA, Pasay to Sta Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

SM MOA Globe corner EDSA

EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station

MRT3 Magallanes Station

MRT3 Guadalupe Station

MRT3 Shaw Station

Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station (via Aurora Boulevard, via C5 extension)

Quirino Memorial Medical Center (via C5, Marcos Highway)

LRT2 Santolan Station

Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

Route 4: EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue, Pasay to LRT1 Monumento Station, Caloocan

EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue

EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station

MRT3 Magallanes Station

MRT3 Guadalupe Station

MRT3 Shaw Station

Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines (via Quezon Memorial Circle)

Veterans Memorial Medical Center (via EDSA)

LRT1 Monumento Station

Route 5: SM Fairview, Quezon City to Lawton/LRT1 Central Station

SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Avenue, via Quezon Memorial Circle)

East Avenue Medical Center

Philippine Heart Center

Lung Center of the Philippines (via Agham Road, via Quezon Avenue)

Philippine Orthopedic Center

United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda, via España Boulevard)

UST Hospital

Lawton, LRT1 Central Station

Route 6: LRT1 Balintawak Station, Quezon City to Heritage Hotel, Pasay

LRT1 Balintawak Station

MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station

GMA

MRT3 Kamuning Station

MRT3 Cubao Station

MRT3 Santolan–Annapolis Station

MRT3 Ortigas Station

EDSA corner Kalayaan Avenue

MRT3 Ayala Station

MRT3 Magallanes Station

Heritage Hotel corner EDSA extension

OFWs

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provides free shuttle services for OFWs to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.

Buses will depart the first station at 7 am, 12 noon, and 6 pm.

See the routes below.

North Luzon route: NAIA to Dau Bus Terminal, Pampanga (vice versa)

NAIA Terminal 3

NAIA Terminal 2

NAIA Terminal 1

NLEX Tabang Exit

SM City San Fernando, Pampanga

Dau Bus Terminal, Pampanga

South Luzon route: NAIA to Turbina Terminal, Calamba (vice versa)

NAIA Terminal 3

NAIA Terminal 2

NAIA Terminal 1

McDonalds/St Dominic College, Bacoor, Cavite

Central Savemore, Salitran, Cavite

SM Dasmariñas, Cavite

SLEX Sta Rosa Exit

Turbina Terminal, Calamba

Metro Manila route 1: NAIA to Fairview, Quezon City (via España)

NAIA Terminal 3

NAIA Terminal 2

NAIA Terminal 1

Baclaran Church, Parañaque

Raon Overpass, Quiapo, Manila

Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City

Philcoa, Quezon City

Mercury Drug Tandang Sora, Quezon City

Sandiganbayan, Quezon City

Robinsons Commonwealth (before rotonda)

Metro Manila route 2: Fairview, Quezon City to NAIA (via España)

Robinsons Commonwealth (before rotonda)

Overpass in front of St Peter Church, Quezon City

McDonald's Tandang Sora, Quezon City

Philcoa/Petron, Quezon City

Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City

UST Main Gate

Quiapo Church

Baclaran Church, Parañaque

NAIA Terminal 1

NAIA Terminal 2

NAIA Terminal 3

Metro Manila route 3: NAIA to Monumento (via EDSA)

NAIA Terminal 3

NAIA Terminal 2

NAIA Terminal 1

Ayala (Shell), Makati City

Guadalupe Market, Makati City

SM Megamall, Mandaluyong

Farmers Plaza, Cubao, Quezon City

Centris Walk, Quezon Avenue, Quezon City

Trinoma Mall, Quezon City

Shell Balintawak, Quezon City

Monumento Rotonda/Mercury Drug, Caloocan

Metro Manila route 4: Monument to NAIA (via EDSA)

Monumento Rotonda/Mercury Drug, Caloocan

Puregold Balintawak, Quezon City

Trinoma Mall/MRT3 North Edsa Station, Quezon City

McDonald's Quezon Avenue, Quezon City

DLTB Bus Station, Quezon City

Starmall Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong

Loyola Guadalupe, Makati City

Dusit Thani, Makati City

NAIA Terminal 1

NAIA Terminal 2

NAIA Terminal 3

As of Thursday, there are 217 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, 17 of whom have died. Eight have recovered so far. – Rappler.com