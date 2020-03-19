LIST: Routes of free shuttles for health workers, OFWs
MANILA, Philippines – With mass transportation suspended in Luzon, government agencies arranged free shuttles for health workers and overseas Filipino workers.
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 16, imposed a total lockdown in the entire island of Luzon, in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
On the morning of the Luzon-wide lockdown, some health workers, frontliners, and OFWs were either left stranded or forced to walk because of the absence of public transportation.
Malacañang ordered agencies to provide free shuttles to transport health workers and OFWs on Wednesday, March 18. See the list below:
Health workers
Department of Transportation
The Department of Transportation first launched 3 routes on Wednesday. On Thursday, March 19, these increased to 9 routes plying Metro Manila for health workers going to and from the hospital.
According to DOTr, the buses will have trips from the first station at 5 am, 1 pm, 5 pm, and 9 pm. The bus service will comply with the Department of Health protocols such as temperature checks, social distancing, and regular disinfecting of vehicles.
More than 70 buses from various government agencies and private bus companies will be used for free. These are marked with a blue tarpaulins that read, "DOTr free bus ride for health workers."
Items marked with asterisk (*) are transfer points to other routes. See the routes below.
Route 1: Malanday to United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)
- Malanday*
- Valenzuela City General Hospital
- Monumento, Manila Central University*
- Tondo General Hospital
- Metropolitan Medical Center
- San Lazaro Hospital
- Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas Hospital
- Chinese General Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
Route 2: Valenzuela Gateway Complex to United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)
- Valenzuela Gateway Complex*
- Quezon City General Hospital
- Balintawak
- Philippine Orthopedic Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
Route 3: Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital to MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station
- Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Caloocan)*
- SM Fairview*
- Diliman Doctors Hospital
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- National Kidney and Transplant Institute
- Philippine Heart Center
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Children’s Hospital
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station/Centris Mall*
Route 4: SM City Masinag to The Medical City Ortigas
- SM City Masinag*
- Marikina Valley Medical Center
- Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center
- BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal*
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center
- Araneta Center Bus Terminal
- Robinsons Galleria*
- The Medical City Ortigas
Route 5: Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare Center to Rizal Medical Center
- Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare Center (Cainta)*
- SM City East Ortigas
- Pasig City General Hospital
- The Medical City Ortigas
- Robinsons Galleria*
- VRP Medical Center
- St. Luke’s Medical Center*
- Rizal Medical Center
Route 6: MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station/Centris Mall to MRT3 Cubao Station
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station*
- Providence Hospital
- Capitol Medical Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
- UERM Memorial Medical Center
- National Children’s Hospital
- De Los Santos Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center – E. Rodriguez
- MRT-3 Cubao Station*
Route 7: The Medical City Ortigas to Makati Medical Center
- The Medical City – Ortigas*
- Robinsons Galleria*
- Cardinal Santos Medical Center
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Santa Ana Hospital
- Makati Medical Center*
Route 8: RITM Alabang to St Luke's Medical Center
- RITM Alabang*
- Asian Hospital and Medical Center
- Muntinlupa City Hospital
- Alabang South Station Transport Terminal
- SLEX Sucat Exit*
- SLEX Bicutan Exit
- Makati Medical Center*
- St. Luke's Medical Center – BGC*
Route 9: Vista Mall, Daang Hari to United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)
- Vista Mall, Daang Hari*
- Perpetual Help Medical Center (Las Pinas)
- Las Piñas General Hospital
- Baclaran Market*
- San Juan de Dios Educational Medical Center
- Pasay City General Hospital
- Adventist Medical Center
- Makati Medical Center*
- Philippine General Hospital
- Manila Doctors Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
Office of the Vice President
The Office of the Vice President also launched free shuttle services for health workers.
To avail a free ride, a valid ID from a hospital must be presented. See the routes below.
Route 1: RITM, Alabang to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Manila
- RITM Alabang
- Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
- LRT1 Carriedo Station
- LRT1 Recto Station
- LRT1 Tayuman Station
- Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
Route 2: Heritage Hotel, Pasay to Quezon Avenue MRT3, Quezon City
- Heritage Hotel, EDSA extension (via Roxas Boulevard, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Manila City Hall (via Quiapo)
- UST Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Avenue)
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue
Route 3: SM MOA Globe corner EDSA, Pasay to Sta Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
- SM MOA Globe corner EDSA
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station (via Aurora Boulevard, via C5 extension)
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center (via C5, Marcos Highway)
- LRT2 Santolan Station
- Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
Route 4: EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue, Pasay to LRT1 Monumento Station, Caloocan
- EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center (via EDSA)
- LRT1 Monumento Station
Route 5: SM Fairview, Quezon City to Lawton/LRT1 Central Station
- SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Avenue, via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Agham Road, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda, via España Boulevard)
- UST Hospital
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
Route 6: LRT1 Balintawak Station, Quezon City to Heritage Hotel, Pasay
- LRT1 Balintawak Station
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station
- GMA
- MRT3 Kamuning Station
- MRT3 Cubao Station
- MRT3 Santolan–Annapolis Station
- MRT3 Ortigas Station
- EDSA corner Kalayaan Avenue
- MRT3 Ayala Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- Heritage Hotel corner EDSA extension
OFWs
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provides free shuttle services for OFWs to and from Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals.
Buses will depart the first station at 7 am, 12 noon, and 6 pm.
See the routes below.
North Luzon route: NAIA to Dau Bus Terminal, Pampanga (vice versa)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- NLEX Tabang Exit
- SM City San Fernando, Pampanga
- Dau Bus Terminal, Pampanga
South Luzon route: NAIA to Turbina Terminal, Calamba (vice versa)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- McDonalds/St Dominic College, Bacoor, Cavite
- Central Savemore, Salitran, Cavite
- SM Dasmariñas, Cavite
- SLEX Sta Rosa Exit
- Turbina Terminal, Calamba
Metro Manila route 1: NAIA to Fairview, Quezon City (via España)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- Baclaran Church, Parañaque
- Raon Overpass, Quiapo, Manila
- Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City
- Philcoa, Quezon City
- Mercury Drug Tandang Sora, Quezon City
- Sandiganbayan, Quezon City
- Robinsons Commonwealth (before rotonda)
Metro Manila route 2: Fairview, Quezon City to NAIA (via España)
- Robinsons Commonwealth (before rotonda)
- Overpass in front of St Peter Church, Quezon City
- McDonald's Tandang Sora, Quezon City
- Philcoa/Petron, Quezon City
- Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City
- UST Main Gate
- Quiapo Church
- Baclaran Church, Parañaque
- NAIA Terminal 1
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 3
Metro Manila route 3: NAIA to Monumento (via EDSA)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- Ayala (Shell), Makati City
- Guadalupe Market, Makati City
- SM Megamall, Mandaluyong
- Farmers Plaza, Cubao, Quezon City
- Centris Walk, Quezon Avenue, Quezon City
- Trinoma Mall, Quezon City
- Shell Balintawak, Quezon City
- Monumento Rotonda/Mercury Drug, Caloocan
Metro Manila route 4: Monument to NAIA (via EDSA)
- Monumento Rotonda/Mercury Drug, Caloocan
- Puregold Balintawak, Quezon City
- Trinoma Mall/MRT3 North Edsa Station, Quezon City
- McDonald's Quezon Avenue, Quezon City
- DLTB Bus Station, Quezon City
- Starmall Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong
- Loyola Guadalupe, Makati City
- Dusit Thani, Makati City
- NAIA Terminal 1
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 3
As of Thursday, there are 217 coronavirus cases in the Philippines, 17 of whom have died. Eight have recovered so far. – Rappler.com