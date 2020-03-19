LISTAHAN: Mga ruta ng libreng sakay para sa mga health worker, OFW
MAYNILA, Pilipinas – Nagbigay ng libreng sakay ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno para sa istranded na mga health worker at overseas Filipino worker (OFWs), matapos suspendihin ang operasyon ng pambulikong sasakyan sa buong Luzon.
Inanunsyo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Lunes, Marso 16, ang total lockdown sa buong isla ng Luzon, upang pigilin ang pagkalat ng coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Ngunit sa unang umaga ng lockdown, may mga health worker, frontliner, at OFW na naistranded o napilitang maglakad dahil sa kawalanan ng pampublikong sasakyan sa daanan.
Inutusan naman ng Malacañang ang mga ahensya ng gobyerno na magbigay ng libreng sakay para sa mga health worker at OFW noong Miyerkoles, Marso 18.
Narito ang mga ruta ng libreng sakay:
Health workers
Kagawaran ng Transportasyon
Unang nagbigay ng libreng sakay ang Kagawaran ng Transportasyon (DOTr) sa 3 ruta noong Miyerkoles. Nitong Huwebes, Marso 19, mayroon nang 9 na ruta sa Metro Manila, para sa mga health worker na papunta at pauwi mula sa ospital.
Ayon sa DOTr, may biyahe nang 5 ng umaga, 1 ng hapon, 5 ng hapon, at 9 ng gabi.
Sa bawat istasyon, titingnan ang temperatura ng bawat pasahero. Ipapatupad din ang "social distancing," na mayroong bakanteng upuan sa pagitan ng bawat pasehero. Regular ding lilinisin ang mga bus matapos ang isang buong ikot sa ruta.
Mahigit sa 70 na bus mula sa iba't ibang ahensya at mga pribadong kumpanya ang ginagamit ng DOTr. Ito ay may asul na tarpulin na may nakasulat na, "DOTr free bus ride for health workers."
Ang mga istasyon na may asterisk (*) ay mga babaan para sa ibang ruta. Narito ang 9 na ruta.
Route 1: Malanday hanggang United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)
- Malanday*
- Valenzuela City General Hospital
- Monumento, Manila Central University*
- Tondo General Hospital
- Metropolitan Medical Center
- San Lazaro Hospital
- Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
- University of Santo Tomas Hospital
- Chinese General Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
Route 2: Valenzuela Gateway Complex hanggang United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)
- Valenzuela Gateway Complex*
- Quezon City General Hospital
- Balintawak
- Philippine Orthopedic Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
Route 3: Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital hanggang MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station
- Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital (Caloocan)*
- SM Fairview*
- Diliman Doctors Hospital
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines
- National Kidney and Transplant Institute
- Philippine Heart Center
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Children’s Hospital
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station/Centris Mall*
Route 4: SM City Masinag hanggang The Medical City Ortigas
- SM City Masinag*
- Marikina Valley Medical Center
- Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center
- BFCT East Metro Transport Terminal*
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center
- Araneta Center Bus Terminal
- Robinsons Galleria*
- The Medical City Ortigas
Route 5: Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare Center hanggang Rizal Medical Center
- Ortigas Hospital and Healthcare Center (Cainta)*
- SM City East Ortigas
- Pasig City General Hospital
- The Medical City Ortigas
- Robinsons Galleria*
- VRP Medical Center
- St. Luke’s Medical Center*
- Rizal Medical Center
Route 6: MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station/Centris Mall hanggang MRT3 Cubao Station
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station*
- Providence Hospital
- Capitol Medical Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
- UERM Memorial Medical Center
- National Children’s Hospital
- De Los Santos Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center – E. Rodriguez
- MRT-3 Cubao Station*
Route 7: The Medical City Ortigas hanggang Makati Medical Center
- The Medical City – Ortigas*
- Robinsons Galleria*
- Cardinal Santos Medical Center
- Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Santa Ana Hospital
- Makati Medical Center*
Route 8: RITM Alabang hanggang St Luke's Medical Center
- RITM Alabang*
- Asian Hospital and Medical Center
- Muntinlupa City Hospital
- Alabang South Station Transport Terminal
- SLEX Sucat Exit*
- SLEX Bicutan Exit
- Makati Medical Center*
- St. Luke's Medical Center – BGC*
Route 9: Vista Mall, Daang Hari hanggang United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)
- Vista Mall, Daang Hari*
- Perpetual Help Medical Center (Las Pinas)
- Las Piñas General Hospital
- Baclaran Market*
- San Juan de Dios Educational Medical Center
- Pasay City General Hospital
- Adventist Medical Center
- Makati Medical Center*
- Philippine General Hospital
- Manila Doctors Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda)*
Tanggapan ng Bise Presidente
Ang tanggapan ni Bise President Leni Robredo ay nagbigay rin ng libreng sakay para sa mga health worker.
Para makasakay, kailangan lang ipakita ng valid ID mula sa ospital. Narito ang mga ruta.
Route 1: RITM, Alabang, hanggang Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Manila
- RITM Alabang
- Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
- LRT1 Carriedo Station
- LRT1 Recto Station
- LRT1 Tayuman Station
- Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center
Route 2: Heritage Hotel, Pasay, hanggang Quezon Avenue MRT3, Quezon City
- Heritage Hotel, EDSA extension (via Roxas Boulevard, via Quirino Avenue)
- LRT1 Taft Avenue Station
- Philippine General Hospital, University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health
- Manila City Hall (via Quiapo)
- UST Hospital
- United Doctors Medical Center (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Avenue)
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue
Route 3: SM MOA Globe corner EDSA, Pasay, hanggang Sta Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
- SM MOA Globe corner EDSA
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station (via Aurora Boulevard, via C5 extension)
- Quirino Memorial Medical Center (via C5, Marcos Highway)
- LRT2 Santolan Station
- Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta
Route 4: EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue, Pasay, hanggang LRT1 Monumento Station, Caloocan
- EDSA corner Macapagal Avenue
- EDSA-Taft LRT1/MRT3 Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- MRT3 Guadalupe Station
- MRT3 Shaw Station
- Cubao MRT3/LRT2 Station
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- Veterans Memorial Medical Center (via EDSA)
- LRT1 Monumento Station
Route 5: SM Fairview, Quezon City, hanggang Lawton/LRT1 Central Station
- SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Avenue, via Quezon Memorial Circle)
- East Avenue Medical Center
- Philippine Heart Center
- Lung Center of the Philippines (via Agham Road, via Quezon Avenue)
- Philippine Orthopedic Center
- United Doctors Medical Center (Welcome Rotonda, via España Boulevard)
- UST Hospital
- Lawton, LRT1 Central Station
Route 6: LRT1 Balintawak Station, Quezon City, hanggang Heritage Hotel, Pasay
- LRT1 Balintawak Station
- MRT3 Quezon Avenue Station
- GMA
- MRT3 Kamuning Station
- MRT3 Cubao Station
- MRT3 Santolan–Annapolis Station
- MRT3 Ortigas Station
- EDSA corner Kalayaan Avenue
- MRT3 Ayala Station
- MRT3 Magallanes Station
- Heritage Hotel corner EDSA extension
OFWs
Ang Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ay nagbigay ng libreng sakay para sa mga OFW papunta at pauwi mula sa mga terminal ng Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
May biyahe ng 7 ng umaga, 12 ng tanghali, at 6 ng gabi mula sa unang istasyon.
North Luzon route: NAIA hanggang Dau Bus Terminal, Pampanga (balikan)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- NLEX Tabang Exit
- SM City San Fernando, Pampanga
- Dau Bus Terminal, Pampanga
South Luzon route: NAIA hanggang Turbina Terminal, Calamba (balikan)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- McDonalds/St Dominic College, Bacoor, Cavite
- Central Savemore, Salitran, Cavite
- SM Dasmariñas, Cavite
- SLEX Sta Rosa Exit
- Turbina Terminal, Calamba
Metro Manila route 1: NAIA hanggang Fairview, Quezon City (España ang daan)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- Baclaran Church, Parañaque
- Raon Overpass, Quiapo, Manila
- Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City
- Philcoa, Quezon City
- Mercury Drug Tandang Sora, Quezon City
- Sandiganbayan, Quezon City
- Robinsons Commonwealth (before rotonda)
Metro Manila route 2: Fairview, Quezon City hanggang NAIA (España ang daan)
- Robinsons Commonwealth (before rotonda)
- Overpass in front of St Peter Church, Quezon City
- McDonald's Tandang Sora, Quezon City
- Philcoa/Petron, Quezon City
- Welcome Rotonda, Quezon City
- UST Main Gate
- Quiapo Church
- Baclaran Church, Parañaque
- NAIA Terminal 1
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 3
Metro Manila route 3: NAIA hanggang Monumento (EDSA ang daan)
- NAIA Terminal 3
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 1
- Ayala (Shell), Makati City
- Guadalupe Market, Makati City
- SM Megamall, Mandaluyong
- Farmers Plaza, Cubao, Quezon City
- Centris Walk, Quezon Avenue, Quezon City
- Trinoma Mall, Quezon City
- Shell Balintawak, Quezon City
- Monumento Rotonda/Mercury Drug, Caloocan
Metro Manila route 4: Monument hanggang NAIA (EDSA ang daan)
- Monumento Rotonda/Mercury Drug, Caloocan
- Puregold Balintawak, Quezon City
- Trinoma Mall/MRT3 North Edsa Station, Quezon City
- McDonald's Quezon Avenue, Quezon City
- DLTB Bus Station, Quezon City
- Starmall Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong
- Loyola Guadalupe, Makati City
- Dusit Thani, Makati City
- NAIA Terminal 1
- NAIA Terminal 2
- NAIA Terminal 3
Mula Miyerkoles, mayroong 217 na kaso ng coronavirus sa Pilipinas, 17 sa kanila ang namatay, ayon sa huling update nitong Huwebes. Walo na ang gumaling mula sa virus. – Rappler.com