DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Duterte on Thursday, March 19, ordered the management of malls in the city to temporarily close down, except for their occupants which are supermarkets, pharmacies, in-house department stores, medical and dental offices.

The move of the city was part of the aggressive measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Also part of the latest stringent directive was the shutting down of mixed-use buildings in the city starting 11:59 pm Thursday. (READ: Davao City under community quarantine)

However, the mayor clarified that public markets are not covered by the closure order and would continue to operate.

Duterte also ordered the shutting of all entertainment facilities such as internet and gaming shops, carnivals, movie houses, spas, beauty and massage parlors, starting 5 pm Thursday.

She said that the two new orders, numbered 15 and 16, only closed certain establishments because she could not afford to order a total closure because people would have nowhere to run to for their supplies.

(READ: Davao Region to seal its borders for 14 days starting March 19)

“I asked our doctors if we shut the city down for two weeks, will we be ok already? They said they could not give a definite answer. Then I asked if we do it for one month, will we address COVID-19? They gave me the same answer,” she said over the city-run Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR).

“We cannot afford a total shutdown,” Sara added.

She said in the case of markets, the protocol on safety should be followed, such as the wearing of masks.

Sara also clarified that public transportation had not been halted in the city and that taxis and public utility jeepneys should continue to ply their routes.

(READ: Sara Duterte says no more localized quarantines as Davao Region lockdown begins)

“We are paying them to drive so they should not stop,” she said.

The city government and the Department of Labor and Employment teamed up for the implementation of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (Tupad) program, under which, drivers will be given a monthly subsidy of about P10,000.

Meanwhile, the mayor also urged the public to listen to DCDR instead of calling the Central 911 for Covid information.

“Every time you call 911 to ask for information, you put other emergencies at risk of being delayed,” she added. – Rappler.com