MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker still showed that the government agency had conducted 1,172 tests as of 12 pm Thursday, March 19.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 380



Patients under monitoring: 4,929



The tracker reflected 202 confirmed cases. It also showed that 182 are currently admitted to hospitals, 8 have recovered, and 17 have died.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION PATIENTS UNDER INVESTIGATION The Medical City - Ortigas 30 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine 27 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 17 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City 16 Santa Ana Hospital 15 Cardinal Santos Medical Center 12 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center 7 Lung Center of the Philippines 6 Asian Hospital and Medical Center 5 Manila Doctors Hospital 5 Philippine Healrth Center 5 Diliman Doctors Hospital 4 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital 3 San Juan Medical Center 3 University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center 2 Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium 2 Marikina Valley Medical Center 2 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital 2 Quirino Memorial Medical Center 2 Rizal Medical Center 2 University of Santo Tomas Hospital 2 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center 2 Adventist Medical Center 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center 1 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center 1 Capitol Medical Center 1 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center 1 Davao Regional Medical Center 1 Divine Grace Medical Center 1 East Avenue Medical Center 1 Fatima University Medical Center 1 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation 1 Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center 1 Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Traume Center 1 Mandaluyong City Medical Center 1 Medical Center Manila 1 Metropolitan Medical Center 1 Northern Mindanao Medical Center 1 Ortigas Hope and Health Care Center 1 Our Lady of Mt Carmel Medical Center 1 Pope John Paul II Hospital and Medical Center 1 Qualimed – Sta Rosa Hospital 1 San Juan de Dios Educational Foundation Inc Hospital 1 Silang Specialists Medical Center 1 Siliman University Medical Center 1 Veterans Memorial Medical Center 1



Since the outbreak began, at least 127 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. Below is the breakdown:

Of the 127 Filipinos abroad, at least 83 have recovered: 77 from the cruise ship in Japan, 3 in Hong Kong, 2 in Singapore, and 1 in France.

The World Health Organization on March 11 called the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Thursday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally is at 217,510 with 9,020 deaths, across 157 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com