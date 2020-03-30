1
TIMELINE: 1st confirmed COVID-19 cases in provinces, cities, towns in the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines – Rappler lists down the provinces, cities, and municipalities which have confirmed their first cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and when.
Bookmark this page, as it gets updated when new cases are confirmed.
PROVINCES
- Abra - March 14
- Bataan - March 13
- Batangas - March 13
- Bulacan - March 17
- Cainta - March 12
- Cavite - March 10
- Cebu - March 18
- Davao de Oro - March 15
- Laguna - March 15
- Marinduque - March 23
- Negros Oriental - March 12
- Nueva Vizcaya - March 26
- Pampanga - March 13
- Quezon - March 15
CITIES
- Antipolo City
- Bacolod
- Baguio
- Iligan City
- Iloilo City
- Malabon
- Manila
- Makati City
- Olongapo
- Pasig City
- Quezon City
- San Juan City
- Zamboanga City
MUNICIPALITIES
