MANILA, Philippines – Friday prayers and all congregational prayers in the Bangsamoro region are temporarily suspended in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Bangsamoro mufti, Sheikh Abuhuraira Abulrahman Udasan, made the announcement on Thursday, March 19.

He said said the temporary suspensions will last for 3 weeks, from March 19 to April 10.

The suspensions also apply to small mosques, he said.

The Bangsamoro mufti said it was a collective decision of the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta – the Islamic advisory council with jurisdiction over the region – to take these actions. The council met on Thursday.

