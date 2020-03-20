MANILA, Philippines – Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla announced on Friday, March 20, that there are already 10 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the province.

In a Facebook post, Remulla also confirmed the province's first fatality – a 76-year-old man who died at a Cavite health facility.

The new cases are:

A 70-year-old male in Bacoor City

A 47-year-old female in Kawit

A 44-year old female in Dasmariñas City

Earlier this week, Remulla placed Cavite under community quarantine and declared a state of calamity.

The Cavite Economic Zone was ordered closed on Thursday, March 19, due to the rising cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines is now at 230 after the Department of Health reported an additional 13 cases as of 12 pm on Friday. A total of 18 people have died. – Rappler.com