MANILA, Philippines – La Union province recorded two confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the local government confirmed on Friday, March 20.

The two cases are residents of Caba town. No other details were provided as of this posting.

"The Department of Health Region 1 confirms two positive cases of COVID-19 in La Union. RITM results of patients of said cases were received by DOH-1 this morning. The cases are from Caba town," the Philippine Information Authority (PIA) in La Union announced on Facebook.

They are the only cases recorded so far in the province of almost 800,000 people.

La Union had been on alert for coronavirus before these two cases because of visits made by a positive case from Abra province. The patient was tested at the Lorma Medical Center in the capital San Fernando City after a temperature check showed he had fever. He was visiting his sick mother. He also visited several areas in Naguillan town.

La Union was placed under community quaratine from March 16 to April 12. Classes in all levels were suspended.

Governor Francisco Emmanuel Ortega III said the province is not under lockdown but movements are restricted and a checkpoint was set up in its southernmost town, Rosario.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 230 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 8 recoveries and 18 deaths.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 10,080, with 3,405 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,248 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 232,000. The virus has spread to 158 countries. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com