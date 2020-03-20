BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The first Pangasinan resident to test positive of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 was from Bayambang town.

The patient, however, died at the Lung Center of the Philippines Friday morning, March 20.

“The patient was tested earlier this month but the results from the Department of Health came in today,” said the Bayambang LGU Facebook page.

Bayambang said that it will be on total lockdown starting midnight Saturday, March 21. This will be until March 28.

Bical Norte, the home barangay of the patient, will be sealed during the week.

“Residents of Barangay Bical Norte are not allowed to leave their homes and are advised to strictly practice home quarantine,” the statement said.

“The patient was tested earlier this month but the results from the Department of Health only came in today. The DOH, in coordination with the Rural Health Unit, is monitoring all contacts of this person who are strongly advised to follow home quarantine,” the Bayambang advisory said.

Meanwhile, a balikbayan from Rosales died Wednesday night, March 18, in a hospital in Dagupan but her confirmatory test is still to be furnished.

The number of Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases in Pangasinan has increased to 27, of which 15 are confined in various hospitals. – Rappler.com