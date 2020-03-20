BACOLOD, Philippines – The city government of Bacolod reported its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus here.

In a press conference Friday night, March 20, Mayor Evelio Leonardia said that the patient is a 56-year-old Filipino male who was a person under investigation for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. He had a travel history to London and arrived in the city on February 29.

The mayor said the City Health Office (CHO) will conduct immediate intensive contract tracing to find the people who may have been exposed to the patient.

The police had been tapped to assist the CHO to "make sure an accurate contract tracing of the patient" is done.

He said the patient, who is in complete isolation in a hospital here, is now in a stable condition and recovering.

Bacolod is under general community quarantine that restricts travel to and from the locality to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 230 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 8 recoveries and 18 deaths.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 10,316, with 3,405 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,248 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 246,440, with 80,976 cases in China and 41,035 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 161 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com