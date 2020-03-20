MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Friday night, March 20.

"The South Korean Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that a Filipino has tested positive for COVID-19," DFA Undersecretary Brigido "Dodo" Dulay said on Twitter.

"This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection involving a Filipino in South Korea."

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said South Korea has 8,652 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Of this number, 2,233 have been discharged from isolation, while 94 have died.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 10,316, with 3,405 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,248 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 246,440, with 80,976 cases in China and 41,035 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 161 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com