MANILA, Philippines – The Kalibo police pressed charges against nine people for violating the curfew in public areas imposed by the city government to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the city police chief said.

The arrests took place hours after the curfew took effect on Wednesday, March 18.

The curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. aims to restrict the movement of people in communities and lessen the chances of spreading the coronavirus. Experts have urged people to stay at home and practice social distancing as the virus spreads easily in crowded places.

“They should stay at home for their safety and only go out if necessary for emergencies or health-related reasons. The violators would be pursued aggressively in the coming days,” Kalibo police chief Major Belshazzar Villanoche said.

Villanoche said that the curfew hours will be implemented until lifted by the provincial government. Several cities and towns across the country have imposed curfews, as well. (READ: Cops arrest homeless Lola who shouted at tanods warning about curfew)

Police officers have started their 12-hour shifts to ensure residents and establishments are complying with Executive Order No. 31 issued by Mayor Emerson Lachica.

The curfew forced local businesses such as fast food chains, restaurants, malls, stores and bars to close before 9 p.m. Some commercial establishments also adopted a four-day workweek for their workers while others temporarily suspended their operations.

The state of public emergency led to the banning of large public gatherings, suspension of classes and church activities, and travel restrictions for residents going to adjoining provinces in Panay Island.

As of Wednesday, March 18, Kalibo is monitoring 329 persons under monitoring (PUMs) who are on self-quarantine at their homes.

President Duterte has placed Luzon island under a month-long lockdown in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Provinces, cities, and towns in Visayas and Mindanao followed suit.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported almost 250,000 confirmed cases and over 10,000 deaths worldwide, as of Friday, March 20. The virus has spread to 161 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com