PAMPANGA, Philippines – Officials of Porac town said they were monitoring 267 people for possible infection with the novel coronavirus virus while 6 persons are under investigation (PUI).

Five PUIs are in isolation facilities of several Department of Health-designated hospitals, according to the advisory of the Porac Task Force COVID-19 headed by Mayor Jaime Capil on Thursday, March 19.

One PUI is undergoing self-quarantine “due to mild symptoms,” the task force said.

“Ang 267 na persons under monitoring (PUM) naman ay naka-home quarantine at patuloy ang aming pagmomonitor sa kanila (The 267 persons under monitoring are in home quarantine and we will continue to monitor them),” it added.

Neil San Andres, spokesperson of the municipal COVID-19 task force said that there were 315 PUMs, and "of the 315 PUIs 6 became PUIs, while 36 did not finish the self-quarantine period and left for abroad,"

The PUMs include some family members, relatives, and friends of the 33-year-old Grab driver who was found positive of COVID-19.

Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda earlier said that the patient, who is being treated in a hospital in Metro Manila, did not travel abroad and had history of tuberculosis and hypertension.

The Grab driver is one of the 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pampanga, one of whom died on March 11.

The Pampanga Public Information Office said the second patients is confined at the Jose B. Lingad Regional Memorial Hospital in the City of San Fernando and “acquired the virus at a prayer room in San Juan, Greenhills.”

The third confirmed case was reported by a private hospital in the City of San Fernando. He died on March 11, only 2 days after he was admitted in the hospital.

The Pampanga PIO said that the fatality “had travel history in San Juan, Greenhills” and “had a neighbor with a travel history in Singapore.”

As of Friday, the Philippines recorded 230 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths, and 8 recoveries. – Rappler.com