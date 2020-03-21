MANILA, Philippines – University of the Philippines professor Aileen S.P. Baviera, one of the leading experts on China studies in the Philippines, died on Saturday, March 21, due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19

The University of the Philippines in Diliman, where she was former dean of the UP Asian Center, announced her death to the UP community on Saturday morning, as it condoled with Baviera's family.

Baviera died at 3:55 am at the San Lazaro Hospital in Manila.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform you that Dr Aileen S.P Baviera, Professor and former Dean of the UP Asian Center and one of the country's foremost sinologists, passed away today, March 21, 2020, 3:55 am, at the San Lazaro Hospital from severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19," UP Diliman announced on its official Facebook page.

Baviera was president and CEO of the Asia Pacific Pathways to Progress Foundation, Incorporated which aims to promote "peace, development and cultural understanding for peoples of the Philippines and the Asia Pacific, through international dialogue and cooperation." – Rappler.com