MANILA, Philippines – Another employee of the House of Representatives died of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales announced on Saturday, March 21.

The employee was 65 years old and had underlying medical conditions, the House official said.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that a member of the congressional staff of one of our members passed away less than an hour ago,” Montales said in a statement to sent to the media at 9:52 am.

“He had no history of travel to any country with confirmed COVID-19 case, and no known exposure to a confirmed case,” he added.

Montales said the employee last reported for work on March 4, and attended a wedding in Almanza, Cavite, on March 7.

He had a low grade fever and went to St Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on March 10. He was sent home for further observation when his tests showed normal results.

Montales said the employee, who continued to nurse a fever, started having dry cough on March 11.

He returned to the hospital on March 13 as his cough and fever worsened. He was transferred to the intensive care unit on March 15 and was considered a person under investigation, and tested for COVID-19.

Montales said the results of the test, which were released after the employee’s death on Saturday, was positive.

The employee is the second House employee to die of COVID-19 in less than a week, after the House printing service staff member who died on March 15.

As of Friday, March 20, the Philippines recorded 230 coronavirus cases, 18 deaths, and 8 recoveries.

Luzon has been on lockdown since March 17, while other areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have been placed under community quarantine to stem the spread of the new virus. – With reports from Mara Cepeda/Rappler.com