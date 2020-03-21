PALAWAN, Philippines – Palawan recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case, Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron confirmed on Saturday, March 21.

The said patient is a male Australian tourist who flew out of the city on March 17 through a “mercy flight” to Clark via Airswift, Bayron said in a press conference this morning at Puerto Princesa City Hall.

Bayron said the case was only confirmed to him Friday night by Dr. Mario Baquilod, chief of the regional health department. Currently, Palawan has 49 reported persons under investigation (PUIs) as of March 21, according to the Provincial Information Office

The mayor said the tourist arrived in Manila on March 5. He then hopped on an undisclosed commercial plane to Puerto Princesa City on March 7.

The patient then travelled in the tourist town of San Vicente and stayed in a resort for 5 days, until he went to a health clinic on March 13 and had himself checked by a midwife after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, vomiting and diarrhea.

On the same day, he was fetched by the government’s Rescue 165 ambulance and brought to the Palawan Provincial Hospital where his nasal swab samples were collected for testing on March 14.

On March 15, the Provincial Hospital released the foreign national and recommended him to self-isolate. He then stayed for two days at an undisclosed hotel before availing of the said “mercy flight” after securing a health clearance from the City Health Office.

Bayron ordered to contact the hospital, hotel and airport workers who assisted the said patient to advice them to self-quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus. He also directed a trace of the people who had close contact with the virus-infected patient. (READ: Luzon lockdown: What are the do's and don'ts?)

The city mayor also urged residents to stay calm and cooperate with authorities by observing the preventive measures, such as the home quarantine, social distancing, and proper hygiene, among others.

Bayron also approved the release of P1,500 for each household in the city to help them tide over during the enhanced community quarantine. The cash assistance will prioritize, especially the daily wage earners.

The top city official was earlier slammed by netizens for a remark urging residents to pawn their fishing boats for their subsistence during the month-long Luzon lockdown. He then apologized after garnering flak on social media. – Rappler.com