MANILA, Philippines – Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay announced on Friday, March 20, that city hall employees will continue to receive their salaries even while the city is on enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Binay's announcement on Twitter will cover all of the city government's 9,406 workers – regulars, casuals, and contractuals or job orders. All will be paid and will enjoy their benefits.

"Muli, maraming salamat sa inyong matapat na paglilingkod at tunay na malasakit sa ating mahal na Makatizens," Binay said on Twitter.

Binay placed the city under enhanced community quarantine from March 16 to April 14 to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. (READ: PH coronavirus watch: Confirmed cases per hospital, as of March 20, 2020)

A curfew is imposed in Makati City from 8 pm to 5 am, under Executive Order No. 10, but a skeleton force for the local government remains active and are exempted from the curfew.

Binay earlier announced the that city would give an initial P2,000 cash assistance to tricycle drivers registered with the city government to help tide them over as their operations have been suspended during the city quarantine.

Luzon is lockdown until April 12, and Metro Manila until April 14. – Rappler.com