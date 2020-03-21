MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) said on Saturday, March 21, that Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) have donated P150 million worth of medical supplies and food as the country tries to contain coronavirus.

"Ang POGO naman, the very popular POGO, nagbigay ng worth 150 million pesos, 90 million ibibli ng mga hospital and medical supplies, 60 million inilagay sa pagkain din," Pagcor Chair Andrea Domingo said on Saturday during the government's Laging Handa 11 am briefing.

(POGOs, the very popular POGOs, gave P150 million. P90 million was used to buy hospital and medical supplies, P60 million was used to buy food.)

Pagcor kept POGOs open, although limited to minimal workers, even as it suspended all other land-based gaming operations in the country including casinos as Luzon is put on lockdown.

POGOs have been sanctioned before for not paying taxes, and for being linked to crimes like bribery, forgery of passorts, money laundering and even kidnapping.

Malacañang has stood by POGOs despite these, saying the income generated from them is needed.

Domingo said casinos Resorts World, Okada Manila and City of Dreams have also donated P50 million each worth of equipment and supplies.

The Pagcor chief noted that Okada donated 3 testing machines and test kits to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH).

PAGCOR donation

Domingo said Pagcor has already donated P2.5 million worth of food packs, which will be distributed to local government units.

She said Pagcor Vice President for Entertainment Jimmy Bondoc is the point person, so local leaders may get in touch with him to access these.

Domingo added they will remit P12 billion, or the equivalent of Pagcor's cash dividends for 2019.

"In a letter to Pagcor, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said Pagcor’s P12 billion remittance will make a substantial contribution to the efforts of the national government to cushion the impact of severe drop in government revenues, brought about by the slowdown in business activities due to measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19," Pagcor said in a statement. – Rappler.com