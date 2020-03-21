MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has now 262 confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, March 21, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 32 new cases.

DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire also confirmed to Rappler in a text message that 5 new patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13.

The DOH said that another COVID-19 patient died today, bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 19.

No details were given about the latest death but earlier on Saturday, the University of the Philippines in Diliman announced that UP professor Aileen S.P. Baviera, one of the leading experts on China studies in the Philippines, died early Saturday morning due to the coronavirus disease.

Also on Saturday, House Secretary General Jose Luis Montales announced that another employee of the House of Representatives died of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, just that morning. He was confirmed to be a coronavirus case only after his death.

The House employee was 65 years old and had underlying medical conditions. He had no history of travel to a county with COVID-19 cases, and no known exposure to a confirmed case.

The whole of Luzon was placed on lockdown until April 12 to keep most people in their homes and stem the spread of the new virus. Areas in the Visayas and Mindanao have also gone into community quarantine.

Metro Manila will be on lockdown until April 14.

The disease has claimed the lives of more than 9,000 people and infected more than 217,500 around the world. – Rappler.com